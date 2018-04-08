Arnold Schwarzenegger out of hospital after heart procedure - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Arnold Schwarzenegger out of hospital after heart procedure

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Arnold Schwarzenegger left a Los Angeles hospital Friday after a heart procedure, his spokesman said.

The spokesman, Daniel Ketchell, said in an email that the 70-year-old "Terminator" actor and former California governor is "home and doing incredibly well."

Schwarzenegger underwent a scheduled procedure March 29. A pulmonic valve originally installed in 1997 for a congenital heart defect had to be replaced. He's been tweeting from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for several days, including this one on Monday:

"It's true: I'm back! I went to sleep expecting to wake up with a small incision and woke up with a big one - but guess what? I woke up, and that's something to be thankful for."

