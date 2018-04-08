LMPD on the scene of reported shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park

MetroSafe dispatchers said it happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday near the Sun Tan City store.More >>
Officials were forced to stop, evacuate and close the SkyStar Observation Wheel Saturday night after a computer glitch, officials say.More >>
Police say the suspect set the fire in the kitchen of the home.More >>
The practice by Kentucky’s largest airport operators runs counter to other police agencies that are bound by state law to make information in personnel files public.More >>
A Louisville man has spent most of his life making sure your gifts and packages get where they need to go on time. The local driver is considered one of the safest in the country.More >>
The University of Louisville officially announced the hiring of three assistant coaches by new basketball coach Chris Mack.More >>
It is unclear at this time how large the fire is or if anyone is injured.More >>
Authorities say the crew was conducting routine training when the accident happened.More >>
