LMPD on the scene of reported shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are on the scene of a shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park. 

MetroSafe dispatchers tell WDRB police responded to a report of an intoxicated subject at Textile and Ash Avenues off Dixie Highway just before 8 p.m. 

The subject was reportedly armed with a weapon when they ran from police and onto Crawford Avenue, according to MetroSafe. 

Officers deployed their tasers, which officials say reportedly did not work on the subject and shots were fired.

It is unclear at this time whether or not there was an exchange of gunfire, officers shot at the subject, or the subject shot at officers. 

MetroSafe told WDRB the shooting victim appears to be the subject. 

LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad and an LMPD spokesperson are en route to the scene. 

WDRB has a crew there. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

