Man shot and killed by police in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after officers shot and killed a man in Pleasure Ridge Park. 

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said officers responded to a report of a disorderly subject in the 4600 block of Crawford Avenue, off Dixie Highway, just before 8 p.m. Sunday. 

Conrad said responding officers arrived on the scene and encountered the disorderly subject, a white man who appeared to be in his 40s. After an altercation between the man and police, shots were fired.

Conrad said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say preliminary investigation indicates that the man was armed with some sort of weapon.

MetroSafe dispatchers told WDRB officers deployed their tasers, which they say reportedly did not work on the subject before the shots were fired. 

Conrad says LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting, and the officers involved have been placed on administrative reassignment with suspended police powers, as is protocol. 

LMPD is expected to hold a press conference Monday afternoon to provide more information on the ongoing investigation. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

