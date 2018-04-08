Man arrested after attacking woman and threatening to kill her family over social media post

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after police say he attacked a woman over her social media posts.

According to an arrest report, 30-year-old Davonte Autman woke the female victim up because he was angry about something she posted on Facebook.

The report goes on to say he hit and strangled the woman, and told her he was going to find her family and kill them.

The victim was able to get away and call police.

As police responded, Autman attempted to leave in the victim's car.

He was arrested and taken to jail. He faces wanton endangerment and assault charges, among others.

