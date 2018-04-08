Hundreds participate in walk on U of L campus to raise awareness - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds participate in walk on U of L campus to raise awareness for suicide prevention

Sunday's walk was hosted by U of L's Cards SPEAK program. Sunday's walk was hosted by U of L's Cards SPEAK program.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people walked U of L's campus on Sunday to raise awareness for suicide prevention. 

The annual "Out of the Darkness" campus walk raises money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. 

The organization's goal is to reduce the annual suicide rate by 20 percent by 2025. 

Last year, the event raised more than $11,000. 

"I feel like a lot of these people feel like they're alone and they're not," Rachel Farison said. "There's always people that care about you, love you, and there's always resources that you can also go out and seek help. That's the main (thing) ... getting help before it's too late."

Organizers say suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 15 to 24. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

