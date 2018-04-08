Southern Indiana food pantry and tattoo parlor team up to collec - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southern Indiana food pantry and tattoo parlor team up to collect food in exchange for tattoos

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- Tattoos in exchange for food.

The Beauty from Ashes Tattoo Parlor in Seymour, Indiana, teamed up with the I Care Ministries Food Pantry on Sunday. 

Tattoo artists donated their time to those who donated canned foods or other non-perishable food items. 

Each donated food item was worth up to one dollar, which is how people paid for their new ink. 

For some, it was their first tattoo, while others came by to add to their collections. 

The food pantry was started in 1993 by the current administrator's father. 

"Me and my wife have taken it over, and it just feels good," Farron Dyer said. "It puts a really, really strong feeling in your heart to help somebody."

If you'd still like to donate to the food pantry, donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Seymour Harvest Church.

