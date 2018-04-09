Louisville man accused of raping 14-year-old girl

According to an arrest report, the alleged crime happened on July 1, 2016.More >>
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said officers responded to a report of a disorderly subject in the 4600 block of Crawford Avenue, off Dixie Highway, just before 8 p.m. Sunday.More >>
According to an arrest report, 30-year-old Davonte Autman woke the female victim up because he was angry about something she posted on Facebook.More >>
MetroSafe dispatchers said it happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday near the Sun Tan City store.More >>
Jordan Richie, 20, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Troy Redd.More >>
Police say the suspect set the fire in the kitchen of the home.More >>
The final autopsy report showed that the toddler died “from multiple blunt injuries, thermal injuries and shock,” and concluded that the cause of death was “homicide.”More >>
An arrest warrant says a man suspected of shooting a police officer in Kentucky last week had escaped from a halfway house nearly two months earlier.More >>
