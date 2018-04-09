Louisville man accused of raping 14-year-old girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville man authorities say raped a 14-year-old girl.

Larry Finch, 45, was arrested on Saturday in the 3000 block of River Park Drive, near South 32nd Street.

According to an arrest report, the alleged crime happened on July 1, 2016.

Police say Finch held the victim down on a bed by placing his hands on her neck while raping her.

Investigators say after the assault, Finch made the victim take a shower. While she was in the shower, Finch placed the victim's clothing in a washing machine.

Following the assault, the victim went to the hospital, and a rape kit was completed.

According to police, on March 27, 2018, Finch's DNA was found in evidence collected as part of the rape kit.

Authorities say Finch knew the victim.

Finch is charged with first-degree rape. He's being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond.

