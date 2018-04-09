Heaven Hill fills 8 millionth barrel of Kentucky Straight Bourbo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Heaven Hill fills 8 millionth barrel of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heaven Hill Distillery in Bardstown has reached another milestone.

The family-owned company filled its eight-millionth barrel of bourbon Monday morning. 

In October, Heaven Hill unveiled a $25 million dollar expansion. The company said the expansion will help it produce 100,000 more barrels of bourbon a year.

Heaven Hill Brands president Max Shapira said the company is not slowing down. 

"We are looking for that 8,000,001 barrel. And next year, that 8,300,000 barrel. And we are looking for growth today, tomorrow, next month and over the course of many years to come," he said. 

Heaven Hill is considered to be the last remaining family-owned and operated independent Kentucky bourbon company.

