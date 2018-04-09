WATCH LIVE: Ky. Gov. Bevin to speak about 'fiscal responsibility - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE: Ky. Gov. Bevin to speak about 'fiscal responsibility'

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) --  Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is expected to talk about fiscal responsibility at a Monday morning news conference. 

Bevin has yet to take action on a tax bill passed by the Kentucky House and Senate last week. He has until next week to either sign it into law or veto it.

Budget director John Chilton says the approved House Bill 366 is not accurate and will actually lead to a $50 million shortfall over the next two years.

The Legislative Research Commission estimates the new taxes will generate $478 million over the next two years. But Chilton says an analysis by his office shows revenues will be about $50 million less.

House Bill 366 would impose a 6 percent sales tax on a variety of services, including auto and home repairs. It would also cut income taxes for most individuals and corporations.

