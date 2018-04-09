Twin Spires glow purple to raise awareness of crime victims' rig - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Twin Spires glow purple to raise awareness of crime victims' rights

Posted: Updated:
The twin spires at Churchill Downs were lit in purple to honor National Crime Victims' Awareness Week. The twin spires at Churchill Downs were lit in purple to honor National Crime Victims' Awareness Week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Twin Spires at Churchill Downs were lit in purple Monday morning to honor National Crime Victims' Rights Week. 

The purple spires also honor Marsy's Law. The victim's rights bill will be on the ballot in Kentucky in November. It's designed to bring awareness to crime victims' rights across the country.

"Obviously there are so many individuals throughout our community who are victimized every year, so it's important that we remember them every year and pay homage," said Ashlea Christiansen, state director of Marsy's Law for Kentucky.

"It's such a Kentucky symbol so we are so thankful that they've made it their their passion too, to symbolize National Crimes Victims' Rights Week in this way," said Christiansen.

Marsy's Law Advocates are planning to hold a rally at the Capitol on Friday at noon. 

