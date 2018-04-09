Find your next best friend at the Pet Adoption Fair at Assumption High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Assumption High School's Humane Action Team helps connect pets with loving homes. The club is hosting a Pet Adoption Fair on Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Four agencies will feature pets available for adoption: NAFC Animal Shelter, Bullitt County Animal Shelter, Bassett Rescue of Ky, and KY Pets Alive.

The Pet Adoption Fair is the wrap up to the Animal Awareness Week hosted by the Humane Action Team.

The club organized a contest within the school to help neglected horses. The contest between Assumption High School students is helping raise money for foal milk replacement. The money will be donated to the Kentucky Humane Society Equine Rescue.

The Kentucky Humane Society Equine Rescue takes in foals that are orphaned or their mothers are starved and cannot make milk for the foal. The foal milk replacement is a much needed item for rescued Kentucky horses.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.