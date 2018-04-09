Ky. Gov. Bevin to veto both the budget and tax bills - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ky. Gov. Bevin to veto both the budget and tax bills

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor Matt  Bevin says he will veto both the tax and budget bill passed by lawmakers last week. 

In a statement on fiscal responsibility, Bevin says Kentucky needs to stop "kicking the can down the road."

This story will be updated. 

