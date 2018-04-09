Ky. Gov. Bevin to veto tax hike bill and two-year state budget

Angela Renfro, with the Kristy Love Foundation, said she was forced into human trafficking when she was nine years old, and didn't escape until she was 29.More >>
A press conference is set for 4 p.m. Monday to provide more information on the ongoing investigation.More >>
A Louisville man has spent most of his life making sure your gifts and packages get where they need to go on time. The local driver is considered one of the safest in the country.More >>
According to an arrest report, 30-year-old Davonte Autman woke the female victim up because he was angry about something she posted on Facebook.More >>
According to an arrest report, the alleged crime happened on July 1, 2016.More >>
It is unclear at this time how large the fire is or if anyone is injured.More >>
MetroSafe dispatchers said it happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday near the Sun Tan City store.More >>
Jordan Richie, 20, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Troy Redd.More >>
Gov. Matt Bevin said Monday he will veto the tax overhaul and two-year state budget passed by the legislature last week, forcing lawmakers in Republican-controlled House and Senate to either muster the votes to override him or to head back to the drawing board.More >>
Shareholders of Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare have approved a proposal to sell the company to Humana Inc. and a pair of private equity firms, brushing aside criticism that the $9-per-share undervalues Kindred.More >>
New University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said Tuesday that she was happy to live at Amelia Place, the university-owned mansion in the Cherokee Triangle. In fact, Bendapudi’s employment contract requires that she do so.More >>
Bendapudi, a 54-year-old native of India, becomes U of L’s 18th president and the first female and person of color to hold the position.More >>
Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.More >>
Heading into the traditional spring selling season, buyers in the Louisville area have the fewest choices in at a least a decade – a result mainly of voracious demand by buyers.More >>
It would be the second time in three years that Humana – by far the biggest corporation headquartered in Kentucky – has agreed to sell itself, setting off a new round of speculation and uncertainty about some 12,500 high-paying corporate jobs in Louisville.More >>
A Delaware judge has denied a request by a major shareholder of Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare to halt the company’s planned sale to Humana Inc. and a pair of private equity firms, according to a regulatory filing by Kindred.More >>
