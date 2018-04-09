BOZICH | Louisville's Deng Adel NBA bound, but not ranked in Top 100 prospects

Although Deng Adel is not currently ranked as one of the Top 100 prospects in the 2018 NBA Draft, Yahoo Sports reports that Adel has hired an agent and will not return next season.More >>
One last ranking of the Top-25 teams from the 2017-18 college basketball season, expanded to include Louisville, Western Kentucky and Indiana, as well as Kentucky.More >>
Louisville lost its national semifinal game in overtime to Mississippi State Friday night -- and there will be plenty to howl about for years for the Cardinals.More >>
Louisville has settled on Xavier's Chris Mack as the replacement for Rick Pitino as the Cardinals' basketball coach. What to like and what to watch about the new Louisville coach.More >>
Before Chris Mack became a rising star in the coaching profession, he was a player at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati. What does Jim Crew remember about the guy he recruited to Evansville?More >>
Vince Tyra was named Louisville's athletics director Monday. He said he wants the school's next basketball coach on board at the Final Four in San Antonio this weekend.More >>
ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said the Louisville basketball job is Chris Mack's if the Xavier coach wants it, but a group of former U of L players continue to push for former Card Kenny Payne.More >>
Hiring a new basketball coach is never easy, but it's more challenging in the environment around college basketball this season.More >>
