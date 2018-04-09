BOZICH | Louisville's Deng Adel NBA bound, but not ranked in Top 100 prospects

According to Yahoo Sports, Deng Adel has hired an agent and will not return to Louisville for his senior season. (Eric Crawford photo).

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The underclassmen on the University of Louisville basketball team are not leaving any doubt about their availability for the next college basketball season.

Following the lead of teammate Raymond Spalding, Louisville junior Deng Adel told Shams Charania of YahooSports that he will remain in the draft and hire an agent, eliminating the option of returning to U of L next season.

Adel nearly left U of L after last season but has chosen to depart after his draft status has declined, not improved. Adel is not ranked as one of the Top 100 prospects for the June Draft by Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com. Spalding is ranked the No. 57 prospect. Adel will likely end up overseas or in the NBA G-League for players who must be developed.

Adel has to hope for an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago next month where he can attempt to ease questions about his ball-handling and shooting skills.

Although he averaged 15 points as a junior, Adel made only 44.8 percent of his shots and averaged more than 2 turnovers per game.

The departure means new U of L coach Chris Mack will have to replace Adel, Spalding, center Anas Mahmoud and guard Quentin Snider for the 2018-19 U of L squad.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.