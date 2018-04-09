TownePlace Suites by Marriott now open in Jeffersonville in time for Derby season

The TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Jeffersonville, In. will host an official ribbon cutting on April 25.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new hotel opened Monday in Jeffersonville--just in time for Kentucky Derby visitors.

"We partner with Weber grill, so we have a really nice outdoor back patio with a fire pit and open grill. We do complimentary breakfast," said general manager Hope Weber. "And then something that is special to us that most TownePlace Suites don't have is that we have Bridge House. So they do dinner service and a full service bar," she added.

All of the 93 rooms are suites with full kitchens and larger closets designed for guests on an extended stay. There is also an indoor pool, hot tub and gym.

The hotel is already filling up for Thunder and Derby, but rooms are still available. Rates start around $160 per night, with discounts for extended stays and businesses.

The hotel is still hiring for front desk, housekeeping, and maintenance positions. You can visit the hotel in person or apply online.

