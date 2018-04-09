Registration now open for JCPS kindergarten readiness camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County families can now register their kids for Camp Ready4K, which is the JCPS kindergarten readiness camp.

The deadline to complete applications is May 11. The camp will take place from July 9 through July 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The camp will happen in the following locations:

Alex R. Kennedy Elementary School (4515 Taylorsville Road)

Dawson Orman Education Center (900 S Floyd St.)

DuValle Education Center (3610 Bohne Ave.)

Hazelwood Elementary (1325 Bluegrass Ave.)

McFerran Early Childhood (1900 S 7th St.)

Shacklette Elementary (5310 Mercury Dr.)

Unseld Learning Center (5216 Ilex Ave.)

Incoming students will get instruction from early learning teachers on necessary skills that will contribute to the students' success in kindergarten.

Families can complete applications online.

Students who attend the camp will receive breakfast and lunch.

Families can call the Dawson Orman Education Center at 485-7121 for further information.

