Registration now open for JCPS kindergarten readiness camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County families can now register their kids for Camp Ready4K, which is the JCPS kindergarten readiness camp.
The deadline to complete applications is May 11. The camp will take place from July 9 through July 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The camp will happen in the following locations:
Incoming students will get instruction from early learning teachers on necessary skills that will contribute to the students' success in kindergarten.
Families can complete applications online.
Students who attend the camp will receive breakfast and lunch.
Families can call the Dawson Orman Education Center at 485-7121 for further information.
