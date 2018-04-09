Kentucky residents have 2 weeks to register for May 22 primary elections

Jordan Richie, 20, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Troy Redd.

MetroSafe dispatchers said it happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday near the Sun Tan City store.

It is unclear at this time how large the fire is or if anyone is injured.

Crews respond to reported fire at old Indiana Army Ammunition Plant in Charlestown

According to an arrest report, the alleged crime happened on July 1, 2016.

According to an arrest report, 30-year-old Davonte Autman woke the female victim up because he was angry about something she posted on Facebook.

Man arrested after attacking woman and threatening to kill her family over social media post

A Louisville man has spent most of his life making sure your gifts and packages get where they need to go on time. The local driver is considered one of the safest in the country.

A press conference is set for 4 p.m. Monday to provide more information on the ongoing investigation.

LMPD expected to release details after police shoot and kill suspect in Pleasure Ridge Park

Angela Renfro, with the Kristy Love Foundation, said she was forced into human trafficking when she was nine years old, and didn't escape until she was 29.

The deadline to register to vote in Kentucky's May 22 primary is April 23, 2018.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky residents have two weeks to get registered for the May 22 primary elections.

The deadline to get registered is Monday, April 23.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said in a release that the easiest way to register and update is to go to the GoVoteKY.com website. County clerks' offices will accept line and paper applications until 4 p.m. on April 23. Mail-in voter registration applications must be postmarked by April 23.

To be eligible to vote, Kentuckians must:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before Election Day.

Be at least 18 years old on or before the General Election.

Not be a convicted felon, or if convicted of a felony offense, must have obtained a restoration of civil rights.

Not have been adjudged “mentally incompetent.”

Not claim the right to vote anywhere outside Kentucky.

Voters who are 17 but will turn 18 years old on or before the Nov. 6, 2018 general election are eligible to register and vote in the upcoming primary.

Voters who have recently moved need to update their voter registration information by no later than April 23, 2018, as well. That includes voters who move from one county to another county.

Changes in party affiliation for the 2018 primary election were due by Dec. 31, 2017. If you missed that deadline, you may not be able to vote in the primary election, but you can still vote in the general election in November.

Voters may check their current registration status and where to vote with the Voter Information Center found at GoVoteKY.com.

For questions, contact your county clerk or the State Board of Elections at (502) 573-7100.

