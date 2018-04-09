Kentucky residents have 2 weeks to register for May 22 primary e - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky residents have 2 weeks to register for May 22 primary elections

Posted: Updated:
The deadline to register to vote in Kentucky's May 22 primary is April 23, 2018. The deadline to register to vote in Kentucky's May 22 primary is April 23, 2018.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky residents have two weeks to get registered for the May 22 primary elections.

The deadline to get registered is Monday, April 23.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said in a release that the easiest way to register and update is to go to the GoVoteKY.com website. County clerks' offices will accept line and paper applications until 4 p.m. on April 23. Mail-in voter registration applications must be postmarked by April 23.

To be eligible to vote, Kentuckians must:

  • Be a U.S. citizen.
  • Be a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before Election Day.
  • Be at least 18 years old on or before the General Election.
  • Not be a convicted felon, or if convicted of a felony offense, must have obtained a restoration of civil rights.
  • Not have been adjudged “mentally incompetent.” 
  • Not claim the right to vote anywhere outside Kentucky.

Voters who are 17 but will turn 18 years old on or before the Nov. 6, 2018 general election are eligible to register and vote in the upcoming primary.

Voters who have recently moved need to update their voter registration information by no later than April 23, 2018, as well. That includes voters who move from one county to another county.

Changes in party affiliation for the 2018 primary election were due by Dec. 31, 2017. If you missed that deadline, you may not be able to vote in the primary election, but you can still vote in the general election in November.

Voters may check their current registration status and where to vote with the Voter Information Center found at GoVoteKY.com

For questions, contact your county clerk or the State Board of Elections at (502) 573-7100. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.