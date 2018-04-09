Police investigating after woman finds boyfriend dead on porch of Hardin County home

Daeshawn Tutt was also 17-year-old when the alleged crime happened, but is now charged as an adult.More >>
Daeshawn Tutt was also 17-year-old when the alleged crime happened, but is now charged as an adult.More >>
A girlfriend’s sudden discovery upon returning home Friday led to Hardin County’s latest homicide investigation, the county sheriff said.More >>
A girlfriend’s sudden discovery upon returning home Friday led to Hardin County’s latest homicide investigation, the county sheriff said.More >>
According to an arrest report, the alleged crime happened on July 1, 2016.More >>
According to an arrest report, the alleged crime happened on July 1, 2016.More >>
According to an arrest report, 30-year-old Davonte Autman woke the female victim up because he was angry about something she posted on Facebook.More >>
According to an arrest report, 30-year-old Davonte Autman woke the female victim up because he was angry about something she posted on Facebook.More >>
MetroSafe dispatchers said it happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday near the Sun Tan City store.More >>
MetroSafe dispatchers said it happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday near the Sun Tan City store.More >>
Jordan Richie, 20, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Troy Redd.More >>
Jordan Richie, 20, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Troy Redd.More >>
Police say the suspect set the fire in the kitchen of the home.More >>
Police say the suspect set the fire in the kitchen of the home.More >>
The final autopsy report showed that the toddler died “from multiple blunt injuries, thermal injuries and shock,” and concluded that the cause of death was “homicide.”More >>
The final autopsy report showed that the toddler died “from multiple blunt injuries, thermal injuries and shock,” and concluded that the cause of death was “homicide.”More >>