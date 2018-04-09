Police investigating after woman finds boyfriend dead on porch of Hardin County home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A girlfriend’s sudden discovery upon returning home Friday led to Hardin County’s latest homicide investigation, the county sheriff said.

The woman found Hans Moeller, 59, lying dead on a side porch of their home in a remote area northeast of Elizabethtown, Ky. Officers responded after receiving a 911 call at 5:45 p.m. Friday, said Hardin County Sheriff John Ward.

An autopsy Saturday determined Moeller died of a gunshot wound to the head, Ward said.

Sheriff’s officers found no forced entry to the home, which is at the end of what Ward called a “long driveway” off Wooldridge Ferry Road.

They could not determine if anything had been stolen from the home. However, Ward said officers found Moeller’s grey-green 2002 Volvo sedan on the side of Wooldridge Ferry Road, about a mile from the driveway.

Ward said “there is no reason to believe” the girlfriend is involved in Moeller’s death. Ward added that whoever killed Moeller may have left the home in the car, which later broke down.

The case remains under investigation. Officers ask anyone with information or who may have seen the Volvo in the area Friday to call the sheriff’s department at (270) 765-5133.

