Expect big changes for parking near Churchill Downs for Derby Week

You can take the wheel of the world's most exotic cars in Louisville.

Improvements to schools in one southern Indiana district are needed but could come at a cost to residents who live there.

The Monday Muse returns after a March Madness absence with a look at Deng Adel's NBA decision, Kentucky's roster, Brendan McKay's hot start and more.

The Monday Muse returns with a look at Deng Adel, Kentucky's projected roster and Brendan McKay's hot start.

Louisville coach Chris Mack got something he badly needed in assembling his first Cardinal coaching staff: A familiarity with how he likes to do things.

CRAWFORD | Way back with Mack: New Louisville staff knows head coach well

According to an arrest report, the alleged crime happened on July 1, 2016.

The video shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting on Crawford Avenue on Sunday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Expect big changes for getting to Churchill Downs and parking near the track for Derby Week.

Track officials say parking restrictions go into place on opening night of the spring meet, Saturday, April 28, and last through the Kentucky Derby on May 5. And pay attention to the parking restrictions that change depending on the day you go to the track.

First of all, know that all on-site parking at the track is now reserved. Only vehicles that have hand tags and special parking permits will be allowed on Churchill Downs property, and track officials say those same tags and permits will be needed even if vehicles are dropping off guests.

The biggest change is for Central Avenue on Thurby, Oaks and Derby days. No pedestrians or cars will be allowed on Central Avenue from Crittenden Drive to Taylor Boulevard for those three days. The thoroughfare will be dedicated to shuttle buses carrying people from parking at the Kentucky Expo Center. So plan your route ahead of time to get to the track.

For those three days, pedestrians will be able to cross Central Avenue only at 3rd Street and 9th Street. Then they can walk to the Paddock entrance, which is a new addition between Gate 1 and Gate 17.

Papa John's Cardinal Stadium:

If you're going to opening night on Saturday, April 28, you can park at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium for free and take a complimentary shuttle to the track.

Parking and shuttles are also free on Tuesday and Wednesday of Derby week.

On Thursday, parking at PJCS is still free, but there are no shuttles. You have to walk to the track.

Oaks and Derby, parking at the stadium is $20 per car per day, and there are no shuttles. It's about a 20 minute walk to the track.

Kentucky Expo Center:

Parking at the Kentucky Expo Center is free on Thursday, May 3 for Thurby, and you can take a complimentary shuttle to the track.

But on Oaks and Derby Days, all Expo Center parking lots are reserved for Churchill Downs ticketholders. The permits sold with tickets include the shuttle to the track.

There is a website set up to help navigate the changes at KentuckyDerbyParking.com, and there's a video to help understand the details.

Finally, you can always opt for neighborhood parking around Churchill Downs, if you want to haggle with the locals for a spot on the street or in someone's yard.

