Teen suspected in February homicide on East Indian Trail appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen appeared before a judge, accused of murdering a 17-year-old.

Daeshawn Tutt was also 17-year-old when the alleged crime happened, but is now charged as an adult.

KenDell Smith was found shot to death in an apartment on East Indian Trail near Preston Highway on February 2.

Smith's family says they moved to Louisville to escape violence in Chicago.

Tutt is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property.

He's currently on house arrest.

