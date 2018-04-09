Louisville Health Department slashes price of hepatitis A vaccine in attempt to stop the spread of disease

Jordan Richie, 20, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Troy Redd.

MetroSafe dispatchers said it happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday near the Sun Tan City store.

It is unclear at this time how large the fire is or if anyone is injured.

A Louisville man has spent most of his life making sure your gifts and packages get where they need to go on time. The local driver is considered one of the safest in the country.

According to an arrest report, 30-year-old Davonte Autman woke the female victim up because he was angry about something she posted on Facebook.

Man arrested after attacking woman and threatening to kill her family over social media post

Gov. Matt Bevin said Monday he will veto the tax overhaul and two-year state budget passed by the legislature last week, forcing lawmakers in Republican-controlled House and Senate to either muster the votes to override him or to head back to the drawing board.

Gov. Matt Bevin announces he will veto the budget and tax bills at a news conference April 9, 2018.

According to an arrest report, the alleged crime happened on July 1, 2016.

Angela Renfro, with the Kristy Love Foundation, said she was forced into human trafficking when she was nine years old, and didn't escape until she was 29.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Restaurants and grocery stores in the Louisville area have been forced to deal with a health and public relations nightmare:

Some employees have been infected with hepatitis A.

"No one wants to have to go on social media and explain why you're the place where hepatitis A spread, from employee to customer," said Adam Watson, co-owner of Against the Grain.

Watson has been fortunate. No one at Against the Grain has had the virus, and he wants to make sure it stays that way.

"We don't want our employees or our customers suffering through a disease that we very easily could've prevented," he said. "We decided to get out ahead of the hepatitis A outbreak here in Louisville."

Against the Grain worked with University of Louisville Global Health Center and the Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness to get employees vaccinated.

"The business owners have been great," said Dr. Ruth Carrico, whose team at U of L went to the brewery and restaurant armed with shots and a lot of information.

"They brought out a handful of people, all the forms, all the vaccines," Watson said. "Anybody who wanted to show up for the mini clinic was vaccinated."

Against the Grain is one of about 30 places in Louisville able to immunize employees. The Health Department slashed the price of the hepatitis A shots from $65 apiece to $25.

The timing isn't a coincidence.

"We're getting prepared for the Kentucky Derby," Carrico said. "The last thing we want to happen is for someone to come to Louisville from out of town, become ill, and then take that back to their community. This is how nationwide outbreaks occur."

That's something health officials hope to avoid while also putting a halt to a virus that has taken hold of Louisville.

