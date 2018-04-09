Louisville Health Department slashes price of hepatitis A vaccin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Health Department slashes price of hepatitis A vaccine in attempt to stop the spread of disease

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Restaurants and grocery stores in the Louisville area have been forced to deal with a health and public relations nightmare:

Some employees have been infected with hepatitis A.

"No one wants to have to go on social media and explain why you're the place where hepatitis A spread, from employee to customer," said Adam Watson, co-owner of Against the Grain.

Watson has been fortunate. No one at Against the Grain has had the virus, and he wants to make sure it stays that way.

"We don't want our employees or our customers suffering through a disease that we very easily could've prevented," he said. "We decided to get out ahead of the hepatitis A outbreak here in Louisville."

Against the Grain worked with University of Louisville Global Health Center and the Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness to get employees vaccinated.

"The business owners have been great," said Dr. Ruth Carrico, whose team at U of L went to the brewery and restaurant armed with shots and a lot of information.

"They brought out a handful of people, all the forms, all the vaccines," Watson said. "Anybody who wanted to show up for the mini clinic was vaccinated."

Against the Grain is one of about 30 places in Louisville able to immunize employees. The Health Department slashed the price of the hepatitis A shots from $65 apiece to $25.

The timing isn't a coincidence.

"We're getting prepared for the Kentucky Derby," Carrico said. "The last thing we want to happen is for someone to come to Louisville from out of town, become ill, and then take that back to their community. This is how nationwide outbreaks occur."

That's something health officials hope to avoid while also putting a halt to a virus that has taken hold of Louisville.

