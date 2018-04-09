Louisville ranks in top 10 cities for dog attacks on mail carrie - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville ranks among Top-10 cities for dog attacks on mail carriers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is one of the top ten worst cities for dog attacks on mail carriers.

The city is ranked ninth for 2017 with 39 attacks. But that's down from the previous year, which saw 51 attacks.

The U.S. Postal Service is marking National Dog Bite Prevention Week April 8 - 14. 

It offers some suggestions on preventing dogs from going after postal carriers including putting your dog in a different room before answering the door for a mail carrier and making sure pets don't see family members accepting mail by hand.  The animal might consider that a threatening gesture. 

Officials also warn that if a carrier feels threatened by a dog, the owner may be asked to pick up mail at a Post Office.

Across the country, there were more than 6,200 attacks last year.

