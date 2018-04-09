Louisville man who fought every day of WWII celebrates his 100th - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man who fought every day of WWII celebrates his 100th birthday

Posted: Updated:
Ernest Micka Ernest Micka

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A veteran who fought every day during World War II got help celebrating another major milestone Monday.

Ernest Micka just turned 100 years old, and his family wanted to honor him on his birthday at a local Moose Lodge.

Micka was drafted a year before the war started. He was due to head home in February of 1942, but Pearl Harbor, which had happened just a few months earlier, changed everything.  

Micka says part of his secret to living so long, is never smoking, but that's not all. 

"You've got to do something every day you get out of bed, and to this day, I make sure something gets done in the house or around the house," Micka said. "But I always say leave a little for tomorrow."

Another celebration for family and friends is planned for later this month.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.