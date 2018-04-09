MISSING: Police in Harrison County, Indiana searching for 16-yea - WDRB 41 Louisville News

MISSING: Police in Harrison County, Indiana searching for 16-year-old girl

Sky Leigh Goller Sky Leigh Goller

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Harrison County, Ind., are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Sky Leigh Goller was reported missing on March 22, 2018. She was last seen leaving her home in Corydon. Officials say it's believed the teen was recently in the Martinsville, Ind., area.

Officials say she is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. She is also known to wear glasses.

Authorities say when last seen, Goller was wearing black leggings with gold polka dots. She also had a red North Face jacket in her possession.

Anyone with information about Goller's location is asked to call local police or the Harrison County Police Department at (812) 738-2195.

