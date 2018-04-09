FBI raids Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's office, seizes Stormy Dan - WDRB 41 Louisville News

FBI raids Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's office, seizes Stormy Daniels documents, bank records

Posted: Updated:
Michael Cohen (Image Courtesy: CNN) Michael Cohen (Image Courtesy: CNN)

Washington (CNN) -- The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald Trump, Cohen's attorney confirmed to CNN Monday.

One source familiar with the matter told CNN that included in the documents authorities seized was information related to Stephanie Clifford, better known as porn actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 that the White House has denied. A source familiar with the matter said the search warrant was very broad in terms of items sought, and another source said the search included bank records.

Stephen Ryan, a lawyer for Cohen, said in a statement that the US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York had executed "a series of search warrants" including at his office, and "seized the privileged communications" between Cohen and his clients.

Trump slammed the move Monday as a "disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country." A White House official said Trump had been watching TV reports, and that the President knew about the raid before the news broke.

    The Monday raids included the Loew's Regency hotel where Cohen has been staying, according to a source familiar with the matter. There were approximately a dozen FBI agents involved, the source said.

    Additionally, The Wall Street Journal reported the raid included Cohen's home.

    Ryan's statement called the search "completely inappropriate and unnecessary," and said federal prosecutors had told him it stemmed partially from a referral by the office of special counsel Robert Mueller.

    "I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller," Ryan said in the statement. "... It resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney client communications between a lawyer and his clients. These government tactics are also wrong because Mr. Cohen has cooperated completely with all government entities, including providing thousands of non-privileged documents to the Congress and sitting for depositions under oath."

    A source close to the White House warned that Mueller's decision could push Trump in the direction of taking action against the special counsel's office.

    This source, who has long said the President could still fire Mueller based on conversations with Trump and close advisers, believes the President could view the raid as crossing a red line and said among the actions Trump could take is replacing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has oversight of the probe.

    The New York Times first reported on news of Monday's raid.

    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.