New York Times: FBI raids Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's office

Michael Cohen (Image Courtesy: CNN) Michael Cohen (Image Courtesy: CNN)

Washington (CNN/AP) -- The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald Trump, The New York Times reported Monday.

Federal agents carrying court-authorized search warrants have seized documents.

Stephen Ryan, a lawyer for Cohen, said the US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York had executed "a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications" between Cohen and his clients, according to the Times.

Ryan says the search warrants are "in part" related to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. Ryan also says the use of the search warrants is "completely inappropriate and unnecessary."

Cohen is Trump's longtime personal lawyer. He has been under heavy public scrutiny in recent months for his payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Trump in the mid-2000s.

