New exotic and luxury car rental business brings horse power to the Derby City

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

A new business is bringing horse power to Louisville, allowing you can take the wheel of the world's most exotic cars

Luxury cars, exotic cars and sports cars like a Bentley Mulsanne, Rolls Royce Ghost, Corvette Z06 or Audi R8 can be rented out of Hikes Lane Auto Sales lot.

“We have a partnership with Music City Dream Cars out of Nashville,” said Jason Schmidt, owner of Derby City Dream Cars owner. “There's no competition in town that would offer the level of vehicle and the rarity of car that we're able to."

Packages range from a few hours to a few days. Prices are from $595 each day to $1,595 per day.

“All of our vehicles will come with a variety of ways to get in them, from a three-hour rental to a full day or a full week,” Schmidt said. “We also have Drive Club memberships that are available to allow people to use flexible miles where they get a packet of miles and disperse them among the different cars as they see fit. A 500-mile package would be $4,000 payable in four installments. We have packages all the way up to 15,000 miles.”

Schmidt said Kentucky Derby week will be a busy time for Derby City Dream Cars, but the cars will be available year-round.

“We're going to continue to turn the fleet over with new inventory every quarter,” Schmidt said. “I think it's going to keep a fresh face on a new business in town. We've got an Italian shipment scheduled for next week that's got two Lamborghinis and a Ferrari and a Rolls Royce that will be here for the next quarter and also here for Derby as well.”

