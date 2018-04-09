GRAPHIC VIDEO | LMPD releases body camera footage of fatal shoot - WDRB 41 Louisville News

GRAPHIC VIDEO | LMPD releases body camera footage of fatal shooting by officers in PRP

Posted: Updated:
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad addressing reporters Monday. LMPD Chief Steve Conrad addressing reporters Monday.
Officer Matthew Aden Officer Matthew Aden
Officer Devin Dawes Officer Devin Dawes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Graphic body camera video released by Louisville Metro Police on Monday shows the confrontation that ended in officers shooting a man in Pleasure Ridge Park on Sunday.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday on Crawford Avenue, off Dixie Highway and north of Greenwood Road. 

Maj. Frank Hardison, who commands the Special Investigations Unit, said officers went to the scene on a report of an intoxicated and disorderly man at an abandoned house on Textile Avenue.  

Third Division officers Devin Dawes and Matthew Aden approached 45-year-old Russell T. Bowman, who told the officers to shoot him. Bowman ran into a nearby wooded area, but the officers caught up with him in a driveway of a home on Crawford Avenue, Hardison said.

The video shows Bowman was armed with a screwdriver and continued to ignore commands to drop the weapon. Officers told him they didn't want to hurt him. 

Hardison said Tasers fired by three officers failed to bring Bowman down, and when he charged Aden, both officers fired their duty weapons. Bowman died at the scene. 

Chief Steve Conrad said LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting, and the officers involved have been placed on administrative reassignment with suspended police powers, as is protocol. 

Bowman had lengthy criminal history in Jefferson County, including assault, burglary, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.