Ky. Education Association backs – then abandons – medical marijuana for education, pension funding

The Kentucky Education Association's Delegate Assembly ultimately decided to approve a more general stance that backs any legislation that generates revenue for the state's education and pension systems.
Teachers have been vocal opponents of pension reform and budget cuts, although lawmakers who supported the two-year spending plan passed April 2 were quick to point out that the budget boosted per-pupil funding for the state's public education system.
Charter schools currently receive the same per-pupil funding as traditional public schools after lawmakers reopened the current two-year budget and inserted that language as charter legislation passed during last year's legislation session.
School districts across the state closed, either for spring break or to attend Monday's demonstration, as teachers marched on the Capitol, armed with signs and chanting slogans like, "Vote them out," "Fund our schools," "We will remember," and "West Virginia," an allusion to that state's recent teacher strike for pay raises.
McKim criticized lawmakers for rushing an amended version of Senate Bill 151, which started as a bill on wastewater services before the House inserted pension reform language, through the legislature.
Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.
Tuesday's action is the first in what could be a series of staffing changes at JCPS after the council's review found structural incoherence in some areas of the district's organization.
Those who traveled to Washington, D.C., kept a full schedule of interviews to broaden their coverage of Saturday's march.
