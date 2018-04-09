Amazon looking to hire 350 workers at Jeffersonville fulfillment - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Amazon looking to hire 350 workers at Jeffersonville fulfillment center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amazon wants to hire 350 workers at its fulfillment center in Jeffersonville.

The jobs available include pickers, packers and shippers, available to both English and Spanish-speaking applicants.

One Southern Indiana said Monday it's good news for workers at nearby Jeffboat, which is shutting down.

"We never really know what's going to ebb and flow," said Wendy Dant Chesser, President and CEO of One Southern Indiana. "One week, we may have an announcement of a long-standing company that's going to shutter its doors. What we hope is that there's always a pipeline of projects like Amazon that are going to come in and replace those jobs so that families can continue to support themselves."

Dant Chesser said because Amazon helps employees with educational costs, One Southern Indiana has named it one of four finalists for its Workhub Innovation Award.

