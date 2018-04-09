Boys & Girls Club of Kentuckiana recruiting community volunteers - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Boys & Girls Club of Kentuckiana recruiting community volunteers as it opens 2 new area locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Kentuckiana is looking for a few good men and women.

The group kicked off Boys & Girls Club week at its Newburg location Monday. The group used the time to raise awareness about the club's mission and recruit more community volunteers.

Officials also announced they're opening two new locations at southern Indiana middle schools: one in Clarksville and the other in Charlestown.

"Partnering with middle schools is absolutely a place we need to be," said Jennifer Helgeson, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Kentuckiana. "We have found that our middle schoolers tend to have limited resources. And so this an incredible opportunity for us to step in to fill our mission of providing hope and opportunity to those who need us most."

Boys & Girls Club of Kentuckiana serves 3,500 kids at eight area locations. The Clarksville site opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and the Charlestown location opens Thursday. Both will kick off with launch parties.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

