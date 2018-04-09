Funding secured for school resource officers at every Harrison County school campus

The video shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting on Crawford Avenue on Sunday night.More >>
The video shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting on Crawford Avenue on Sunday night.More >>
Angela Renfro, with the Kristy Love Foundation, said she was forced into human trafficking when she was nine years old, and didn't escape until she was 29.More >>
Angela Renfro, with the Kristy Love Foundation, said she was forced into human trafficking when she was nine years old, and didn't escape until she was 29.More >>
According to an arrest report, the alleged crime happened on July 1, 2016.More >>
According to an arrest report, the alleged crime happened on July 1, 2016.More >>
Police say Sky Leigh Goller was reported missing on March 22, 2018.More >>
Police say Sky Leigh Goller was reported missing on March 22, 2018.More >>
Gov. Matt Bevin said Monday he will veto the tax overhaul and two-year state budget passed by the legislature last week, forcing lawmakers in Republican-controlled House and Senate to either muster the votes to override him or to head back to the drawing board.More >>
Gov. Matt Bevin said Monday he will veto the tax overhaul and two-year state budget passed by the legislature last week, forcing lawmakers in Republican-controlled House and Senate to either muster the votes to override him or to head back to the drawing board.More >>
According to an arrest report, 30-year-old Davonte Autman woke the female victim up because he was angry about something she posted on Facebook.More >>
According to an arrest report, 30-year-old Davonte Autman woke the female victim up because he was angry about something she posted on Facebook.More >>
A Louisville man has spent most of his life making sure your gifts and packages get where they need to go on time. The local driver is considered one of the safest in the country.More >>
A Louisville man has spent most of his life making sure your gifts and packages get where they need to go on time. The local driver is considered one of the safest in the country.More >>
The Monday Muse returns after a March Madness absence with a look at Deng Adel's NBA decision, Kentucky's roster, Brendan McKay's hot start and more.More >>
The Monday Muse returns after a March Madness absence with a look at Deng Adel's NBA decision, Kentucky's roster, Brendan McKay's hot start and more.More >>