Funding secured for school resource officers at every Harrison County school campus

The Monday Muse returns after a March Madness absence with a look at Deng Adel's NBA decision, Kentucky's roster, Brendan McKay's hot start and more.

The Monday Muse returns with a look at Deng Adel, Kentucky's projected roster and Brendan McKay's hot start.

A Louisville man has spent most of his life making sure your gifts and packages get where they need to go on time. The local driver is considered one of the safest in the country.

According to an arrest report, 30-year-old Davonte Autman woke the female victim up because he was angry about something she posted on Facebook.

Man arrested after attacking woman and threatening to kill her family over social media post

Gov. Matt Bevin said Monday he will veto the tax overhaul and two-year state budget passed by the legislature last week, forcing lawmakers in Republican-controlled House and Senate to either muster the votes to override him or to head back to the drawing board.

Gov. Matt Bevin announces he will veto the budget and tax bills at a news conference April 9, 2018.

According to an arrest report, the alleged crime happened on July 1, 2016.

Angela Renfro, with the Kristy Love Foundation, said she was forced into human trafficking when she was nine years old, and didn't escape until she was 29.

The video shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting on Crawford Avenue on Sunday night.

The Harrison County Council approved $140,000 for new school resource officers at its meeting on Monday night.

The money will make sure an School Resource Officer is on every public school campus in Harrison County, which includes schools at South Harrison, North Harrison and Lanesville.

It's enough money for the SROs to be on campus for one semester.

"What we're requesting is four new resource officer positions," Sheriff Rod Seelye said. "That would bring the total to six resource officers for the Sheriff's Department and two resource officers for the Town of Corydon."

Seelye originally requested $320,000 for the officers. The County Council compromised by agreeing to fund one semester, so far.

The Sheriff's department already has an SRO program with South Harrison schools. There, Seelye said the SRO played a key role when a threat was made because of rapport with students.

"When (students) can look to somebody that they look up to, they will tell them things they probably wouldn't tell others," he said. "Quite frankly, we're able to garner a lot more information and have our finger on the pulse of what's going on in the schools."

The county will front the total cost for SROs. Each school district will then reimburse 70 percent.

"We won't hire somebody fresh off the street and expect them to be able to do a good job in the schools," Seelye said. "This will be people who are in our department now."

Seelye also said he could hire retired police officers from LMPD and other agencies.

The new officers will be on campus for the upcoming fall semester. The county will discuss future funding at a later date.

