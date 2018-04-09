LANE | Kentucky basketball roster continues to evolve

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UK lost two players off last year's roster but added another for next season on Monday.

E.J. Montgomery, a five-star 6'10" forward from Marietta, Georgia committed to Kentucky this morning. He was originally headed to Auburn but decommitted the day the FBI investigation went public in September. He's the 16th-ranked player in the ESPN 100, the second-highest still uncommitted player after New Albany's Romeo Langford.

Montgomery reportedly chose UK over Duke and Vanderbilt. His addition moves Kentucky's class into number two nationally behind Duke.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of those moving on. The Freshman guard declaring for the NBA draft and signing with an agent. The 6'5" native of Hamilton, Ontario was moved into a starting role on January 9th and turned into the Cats most important player. He was the MVP of the SEC Tournament and averaged 20 points, 6 assists and almost 6 rebounds in the postseason.



John Calipari said Shai's development is a story he'll tell his players for the rest of his career, saying he elevated his game because he woke up at 7 a.m. every day to work out, was the best in the weight room, watched film and never missed class.

The school also announced that Sophomore Sacha Killeya-Jones will transfer and has been granted a full release. The one-time five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American from Chapel Hill, North Carolina called his last two years an amazing journey and thanked his coaches, teammates and the fans.



He averaged 3 points and almost 3 rebounds per game. Calipari said his best days are ahead of him.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.