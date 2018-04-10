Early voting begins in Floyd County, Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Early voting begins in Floyd County, Indiana

Posted: Updated:

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) - Early voting begins Tuesday, April 10, 2018 in Floyd County, Indiana.

The Floyd County Clerk's office is open through noon on May 7. There will also be eight sites available on Saturday, April 28 and Saturday, May 5 for early voters.

Five sites will be available the week of April 30 thru May 4.

For the list of times and locations, click here.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.