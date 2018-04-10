Serious crash blocks both lanes of I-64 EB and one lane WB - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Serious crash blocks both lanes of I-64 EB and one lane WB

Posted: Updated:
A single vehicle crash on I-64 eastbound brings traffic to a stand still. A single vehicle crash on I-64 eastbound brings traffic to a stand still.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A serious crash has brought Interstate 64 to a stand still near Cannons Lane. 

Eastbound lanes are closed, and the left lane of westbound I-64 is also closed for the single-vehicle crash that happened just after 8:35 a.m. 

A MetroSafe supervisor says at least one person was taken to the hospital. 

This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.