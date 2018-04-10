POLICE: Louisville man asked about cash before pulling gun at Hi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Louisville man asked about cash before pulling gun at Highlands business


Paul Catlett (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Paul Catlett (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Monday evening after police say he pointed a gun at a business owner and two customers in the Highlands. 

Police say 50-year-old Paul Catlett walked into the Home Skate Shop in the 1500 block of Bardstown Road around 7:15 on April 9 and asked the owner of the business how much cash he kept on hand.

When the victim asked why Catlett wanted to know, police say he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim and two customers. Officers responding to the scene say they found Catlett on the porch of the business "with a cased gun in plain sight." 

As Catlett was being arrested, police found marijuana in his pocket.

Catlett was arrested around 8:15 p.m. and is facing robbery and wanton endangerment charges as well as enhanced possession of marijuana. 

His bond was set at $10,000 cash. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

