Derby hats get a second life for charity with Hats for Hope

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Complete your Derby outfit and help out kids in our area.

Hats for Hope has once again partnered with Kosair Charities for their pre-Kentucky Derby fundraising event. The event features a silent auction of more than 300 new and gently used Kentucky Derby hats collected last year.

Hats for Hope began in 2004 when a handful of volunteers were looking for a way to raise funds and awareness for the fight against breast cancer. In 2017, Hats for Hope donated more than $42,000 to Kosair Charities in support of childhood cancer research and awareness.

Hats for Hope

Thursday, April 12 from 6 - 9:30 p.m.

Triple Crown Conference Center

1776 Plantside Drive

Advanced tickets online are $45. Tickets at the door are $50.

Click here for ticket information.

