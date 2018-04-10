Indiana woman who killed her 2 kids sentenced for 3rd murder - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana woman who killed her 2 kids sentenced for 3rd murder

Amber Pasztor pleaded guilty but mentally kill to killing her neighbor before abducting and killing her children. Amber Pasztor pleaded guilty but mentally kill to killing her neighbor before abducting and killing her children.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- An Indiana woman serving a 130-year sentence for fatally smothering her two young children has pleaded guilty but mentally ill to killing a former neighbor.

Thirty-year-old Amber Pasztor entered the plea Monday in the fatal shooting of 66-year-old Frank Macomber. Allen Superior Court Judge John Surbeck sentenced her to 65 years, to be served after the other sentence.

Authorities say Pasztor killed Macomber in September 2016, stole his car and abducted her two young children from their custodial grandparents' home, prompting an Amber Alert.

She drove about 70 miles from Fort Wayne to Elkhart and parked behind the police department. The bodies of 7-year-old Lilliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor were found inside the car. Pasztor pleaded guilty but mentally ill to two murder counts in those deaths.

