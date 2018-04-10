Convicted killer Lloyd Hammond formally sentenced in the 2006 slayings of two men

The suspect was booked into Metro Corrections on Monday, April 9.More >>
The suspect was booked into Metro Corrections on Monday, April 9.More >>
Hammond was found guilty of wanton murder and facilitation to murder in the 2006 deaths of William Sawyers and Terrell Cherry.More >>
Hammond was found guilty of wanton murder and facilitation to murder in the 2006 deaths of William Sawyers and Terrell Cherry.More >>
A Louisville man was arrested Monday evening after police say he pointed a gun at a business owner and two customers in the Highlands.More >>
A Louisville man was arrested Monday evening after police say he pointed a gun at a business owner and two customers in the Highlands.More >>
New details have been released in the shooting death of a Hopkinsville police officer last month.More >>
New details have been released in the shooting death of a Hopkinsville police officer last month.More >>
The video shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting on Crawford Avenue on Sunday night.More >>
The video shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting on Crawford Avenue on Sunday night.More >>
Daeshawn Tutt was also 17-year-old when the alleged crime happened, but is now charged as an adult.More >>
Daeshawn Tutt was also 17-year-old when the alleged crime happened, but is now charged as an adult.More >>
A girlfriend’s sudden discovery upon returning home Friday led to Hardin County’s latest homicide investigation, the county sheriff said.More >>
A girlfriend’s sudden discovery upon returning home Friday led to Hardin County’s latest homicide investigation, the county sheriff said.More >>
According to an arrest report, the alleged crime happened on July 1, 2016.More >>
According to an arrest report, the alleged crime happened on July 1, 2016.More >>