Woman given probation after DUI crash that killed 2 could walk free after fourth conviction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A drunk driver who killed two people and never served a day in prison could walk free on drug and gun charges because of mishandled evidence.

Rebecca Johnson was the driver in a DUI crash in 2006 that killed two people. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter in that case and was sentenced to 20 years, but has never served a day in prison. Tuesday marked her fourth conviction, for guilty pleas in three different Kentucky counties, on drug and gun charges.

Johnson has been arrested several times since her 2006 conviction: she was arrested in 2010 on drug charges. In 2012 she violated her probation when she was arrested on drug and public intoxication charges in Carroll County. She served 45 days in jail on work release in that case.

On Tuesday Johnson pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, drug possession and an amended gun charge. She has prior drug convictions in Carroll County and one just last week for drug trafficking in Oldham County.

Prosecutors say they were forced to offer a plea deal because the gun in the case was mislabeled and sold at auction.

"The firearm in this case was missing -- it had gotten sold," said Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kirk Rose. "LMPD's property room had sold it at auction. It got labeled wrong. So therefore we could not move forward on the most serious charge of this case."

This latest plea deal is particularly frustrating to family members of Justin Cantrell and Ben McIntosh, the two young men who died after Johnson crashed while driving drunk in 2006.

The victim's family says she keeps getting breaks but keeps breaking the law.

She faced 20 years in prison if convicted in this latest case, but prosecutors agreed not take a position on whether she gets prison or probation. That will be up to a judge at her sentencing hearing in June.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Johnson faces three years in prison or five years probation.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.