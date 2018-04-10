Jefferson Co. grand jury indicts man on 23 counts related to chi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jefferson Co. grand jury indicts man on 23 counts related to child porn

Jeffery James (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Jeffery James (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man on several charges related to child pornography.

Jeffrey James, 35, was indicted on 15 felony counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

James was booked into Metro Corrections on Monday. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

He is also charged with eight counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and one count each of first-degree sexual abuse, tampering with physical evidence and voyeurism.

Courts records state the alleged offenses happened between January of 2011 and February of 2017 with a child under the age of 16.

