Former Ky. House speaker admits to Ethics Commission he was 'inappropriate' with coworker

Former Ky. House speaker admits to Ethics Commission he was 'inappropriate' with coworker

Former Ky. House Speaker Jeff Hoover admits to violating ethics. Former Ky. House Speaker Jeff Hoover admits to violating ethics.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives admits he was inappropriate with a woman who worked for him. 

The Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission approved a settlement with Rep. Jeff Hoover in which he admitted to violating the ethics statutes by sending suggestive texts to the woman.

The former aide agreed to the settlement.

"I acknowledge I made a mistake, " Hoover told the commission.  In response to a question, Hoover says the woman never said the texts were unwelcome, but he admits they were still inappropriate.

Part of the settlement was for Hoover to admit his guilt.  It requires him to pay a $1,000 fine and admit he violated the ethics code. The commission would not recommend that he be censured or expelled from the House of Representatives.

An investigation began last year into a sexual harassment settlement he signed involving the woman who once worked for the House Republican Caucus.

Hoover is one of four Republican lawmakers who signed the settlement last fall. Last week, the commission dismissed a complaint involving the other three lawmakers.

Hoover resigned as speaker January 8, after first promising to resign November 5. Hoover stalled on his resignation in early January, after encouragement from several lawmakers to stay.  He remains a state representative for the 83rd district.  He is from Jamestown and is running unopposed for reelection this year. 

House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne will serve as speaker, until a permanent replacement is chosen. 

