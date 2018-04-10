Kentucky cigarette tax backers see new hope in Bevin veto

Teachers have been vocal opponents of pension reform and budget cuts, although lawmakers who supported the two-year spending plan passed April 2 were quick to point out that the budget boosted per-pupil funding for the state’s public education system.

Gov. Bevin says strike by Ky. teachers would be 'irresponsible' and 'illegal'

According to an arrest report, the alleged crime happened on July 1, 2016.

The new restrictions on Central Avenue and changes for parking at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium and the Ky. Expo Center.

Expect big changes for parking near Churchill Downs for Derby Week

Louisville coach Chris Mack got something he badly needed in assembling his first Cardinal coaching staff: A familiarity with how he likes to do things.

CRAWFORD | Way back with Mack: New Louisville staff knows head coach well

The Monday Muse returns after a March Madness absence with a look at Deng Adel's NBA decision, Kentucky's roster, Brendan McKay's hot start and more.

The Monday Muse returns with a look at Deng Adel, Kentucky's projected roster and Brendan McKay's hot start.

A Louisville man was arrested Monday evening after police say he pointed a gun at a business owner and two customers in the Highlands.

The video shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting on Crawford Avenue on Sunday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Gov. Matt Bevin’s veto of tax and spending bills gave new hope to backers of higher cigarette taxes after lawmakers failed to enact their proposed increase of at least $1 per pack.

In a statement, the Coalition for a Smoke-Free Tomorrow said the governor’s action “creates another opportunity for legislators to save money and save lives. Raising the cigarette tax by at least $1 would reduce public health care expenditures and help create a healthier, more competitive workforce.”

The coalition of more than 150 business, health care and other groups has pushed for the increase of $1 to $1.60 per pack, which they maintain would make it more expensive to buy cigarettes and result in about 55,000 fewer smokers and savings of more than $1.07 billion on treating smoking-related illnesses.

Both chambers of the Kentucky General Assembly approved a 50-cent, per-pack hike in a revenue bill that passed last week. The measure was “rushed through” and didn’t address comprehensive tax reform, Bevin told reporters ahead of signing his veto message Monday afternoon.

The tobacco tax proposal touched off heavy spending on lobbying.

Altria Client Services of Richmond, Va., the lobbying arm of tobacco giant Altria Group, was the top spender on lobbying during the first two months of the session. Altria, the parent company of cigarette maker Philip Morris, spent $156,651 through February, according to the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission.

The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, which manages the smoke-free group, spent the next-highest amount -- $107,336.

Retailers that are part of the Kentucky arm of the National Federation of Independent Business worry that a tax increase would result in smokers crossing state lines to buy cigarettes, state director Tom Underwood said.

“Any tax increase that impairs our ability to make sales we have concerns about,” he said.

Kentucky’s per-pack cigarette tax of 60 cents was last raised in 2009.

