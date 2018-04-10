Kentucky cigarette tax backers see new hope in Bevin veto

The video shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting on Crawford Avenue on Sunday night.More >>
Police say Sky Leigh Goller was reported missing on March 22, 2018.More >>
A Louisville man was arrested Monday evening after police say he pointed a gun at a business owner and two customers in the Highlands.More >>
The Monday Muse returns after a March Madness absence with a look at Deng Adel's NBA decision, Kentucky's roster, Brendan McKay's hot start and more.More >>
Louisville coach Chris Mack got something he badly needed in assembling his first Cardinal coaching staff: A familiarity with how he likes to do things.More >>
The new restrictions on Central Avenue and changes for parking at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium and the Ky. Expo Center.More >>
According to an arrest report, the alleged crime happened on July 1, 2016.More >>
Teachers have been vocal opponents of pension reform and budget cuts, although lawmakers who supported the two-year spending plan passed April 2 were quick to point out that the budget boosted per-pupil funding for the state’s public education system.More >>
A coalition of more than 150 business, health care and other groups has pushed for the increase of $1 to $1.60 per pack.More >>
The practice by Kentucky’s largest airport operators runs counter to other police agencies that are bound by state law to make information in personnel files public.More >>
State lawmakers approved $274.9 million for Louisville road work as part of a $2.7 billion, two-year transportation spending bill that now heads to Gov. Matt Bevin.More >>
The Louisville Arena Authority agreed to pay $793,340 to the Kentucky State Fair Board within the next 10 days, paying off early an amount owed to the fair board for operating the Yum! Center during its first two years.More >>
Jerry Ward reportedly compared protesting students to Hitler Youth and made posts about Parkland, Fla., school massacre survivor and activist Emma Gonzalez.More >>
The toll network is run by a web of consultants, contractors, subcontractors and state workers that stretched from Texas to the Philippines during the first year of tolls in 2017.More >>
Drivers with unpaid tolls and late fees could reap “substantial savings” by signing up for RiverLink accounts that use transponders and stop getting bills in the mail.More >>
With uncertainty swirling around Louisville basketball, Yum! Brands must decide by October if it wants to enter exclusive talks to extend its sponsorship deal at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
