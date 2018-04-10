Teachers may make presence felt when Ky. lawmakers return to Frankfort Friday

Teachers across Kentucky are considering another rally in Frankfort before the General Assembly adjourns.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Could school districts across Kentucky could see another widespread call-out by teachers?

The Jefferson County Teachers Association is asking the Kentucky Education Association to call teachers and advocates back to Frankfort on Friday.

Lawmakers are scheduled to return to Frankfort on Friday and Saturday to consider vetoes and other business to be finalized.

JCTA asked its members to use a personal day on Friday and said a sick day would not be appropriate.

Teachers have held protests in Frankfort throughout the legislative session, including a demonstration last week that drew thousands to the Capitol after lawmakers passed a pension reform bill on March 29.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said Monday that a statewide teacher strike would not be responsible. He called the Kentucky Education Association "a problem," saying it's refusing to be a part of the solution.

Meanwhile, Trimble County Schools canceled classes on Friday so teachers can go to Frankfort. In a Facebook post, the district said it wanted educators and personnel to travel to the Capitol in support of public education.

A dozen school districts in the state closed March 30 because so many teachers called out sick. Many are presumed to have called out because they were angry at how the pension bill was pushed through the legislature.

