Louisville Metro Animal Services offering adoption special on National Pet Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wednesday, April 11, is for the dogs, cats, fish, birds and other animals we have in our families.

That's because it's National Pet Day.

Louisville Metro Animal Services is running an adoption special on the holiday. Free adoptions are available for all adult cats and all large breed dogs (40 pounds and over), as well as all pit bulls.

The adoptions include spay and neuter services, microchip service and all vaccinations.

Families wanting to welcome smaller pets can pay $50 for kitten adoptions, $100 for small breed dog adoptions and $125 for puppy adoptions. The adoptions also include the spay and neuter, microchip and vaccination services. 

The generated funds will be used to support the "Pay it Forward Free Adoptions" program, which allows for the free adoption of the older animals.

Anyone wanting to take advantage of the deal can visit the Louisville Metro Animal Services Animal House located at 3516 Newburg Road.

