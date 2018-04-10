Jeffersonville Police release traffic plan for Thunder Over Louisville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people line the banks of the Ohio River in Jeffersonville every year to enjoy Thunder Over Louisville, and that means lots of traffic.

On Tuesday, Jeffersonville Police released its traffic plan for this year's event.

Residents and businesses will be issued parking passes. According to a post on Jeffersonville's Facebook page, businesses will receive instructions to apply for passes in the mail.

People who live in the restricted areas only need to present a photo ID and proof of residency, but no vehicles will be allowed to park on public streets in the shaded areas shown on the map.

Thunder Over Louisville is Saturday, April 21.

On Saturday, April 21st, 2018, beginning at 8:00AM, the shaded area in the attached map will be restricted to pedestrian traffic only, unless you possess an official parking pass or are a resident in the event area. Also, all vehicles in the event area must be parked on private property (not on the street).

All businesses located in the event area will receive a letter, which contains instructions on how to obtain parking passes.

Anyone who is currently residing in the event area (i.e. living at an address in the shaded area on the attached map) needs only to provide a photo ID and current proof of residency to enter the event area.

Residents who live in the event area AND are expecting guests should obtain official Jeffersonville Police Department parking passes from the Jeffersonville Police Department (2218 E. 10th Street, Jeffersonville, IN). Your guests will only need one pass per vehicle. The hours to obtain passes are Monday through Friday from 8:00AM through 6:45PM. Bring photo ID and current proof of residency to the police department when picking up your passes.

At 5:00PM on April 21st, 2018, ONLY residents who possess a photo ID and current proof of residency for the event area will be allowed past the police vehicle checkpoints.

Please email questions to JeffPDTOL@cityofjeff.net