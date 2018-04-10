Former assistant principal at Indiana middle school to plead gui - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former assistant principal at Indiana middle school to plead guilty to voyeurism

Paul Raake Paul Raake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former assistant principal at a southern Indiana middle school intends to plead guilty to a voyeurism charge.

Online court records show Paul Raake wants to change his plea to guilty.

Raake was the assistant principal at Scribner Middle School, when the accusations were made. He was arrested in September of 2017. A court affidavit says a student discovered a camera in a locker room. After a police investigation, two laptops and an iPad belonging to Raake were seized. 

According to court documents, investigators found photographs of students, including one that showed a male student in the process of dressing. 

There were a total of five pictures of students from inside the locker room on the devices. The only adult in the pictures was identified by two different people as Raake.

