$600K going toward repairs for historic Louisville church - WDRB 41 Louisville News

$600K going toward repairs for historic Louisville church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville chapel steeped in history gets a boost to ensure its future.

The city just received a $450,000 grant from the federal government to help repair the former Quinn Chapel AME Church. The city is adding $150,000 more.

The chapel in the Russell neighborhood played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement in Louisville. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke at the church in 1961.

The grant will help pay for repairs to the roof, walls and foundation. The building was sold to the YMCA in 2002, but remains vacant.

Once repairs are complete, it plans to look into partners to bring new life to the chapel.

