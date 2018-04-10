New USPS service allows you to check your mail before it arrives - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New USPS service allows you to check your mail before it arrives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Forget walking to the mailbox. You can now check your mail on your phone before it even arrives. 

The United States  Postal Service offers a feature called "informed delivery" in Kentuckiana, which allows you to see a digital image of the outside of letter-sized mail and packages headed to your house

The service is free. More than 95,000 people in the area have signed up for it since it launched in November. 

To learn how to sign up for daily emails or to access an online dashboard, click here.

