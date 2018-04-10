Bristol Bluff affordable housing apartments in Fern Creek to start leasing in June

Teachers have been vocal opponents of pension reform and budget cuts, although lawmakers who supported the two-year spending plan passed April 2 were quick to point out that the budget boosted per-pupil funding for the state’s public education system.

Gov. Bevin says strike by Ky. teachers would be 'irresponsible' and 'illegal'

Louisville coach Chris Mack got something he badly needed in assembling his first Cardinal coaching staff: A familiarity with how he likes to do things.

CRAWFORD | Way back with Mack: New Louisville staff knows head coach well

According to an arrest report, the alleged crime happened on July 1, 2016.

The new restrictions on Central Avenue and changes for parking at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium and the Ky. Expo Center.

The Monday Muse returns after a March Madness absence with a look at Deng Adel's NBA decision, Kentucky's roster, Brendan McKay's hot start and more.

The Monday Muse returns with a look at Deng Adel, Kentucky's projected roster and Brendan McKay's hot start.

A Louisville man was arrested Monday evening after police say he pointed a gun at a business owner and two customers in the Highlands.

The video shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting on Crawford Avenue on Sunday night.

More than 200 affordable housing apartments are going up in Fern Creek near Billtown Road and Gelhaus Lane, just off the Gene Snyder Freeway, a new complex that will be called Bristol Bluff.

Crews are pouring the concrete and the construction timeline is more than half way completed.

Plans for the project will add a right turn lane and replace the traffic lights at the intersection of Billtown Road and Gelhaus Lane. It will also widen Gelhaus Lane so drivers going into the development don't slow down the traffic going straight.

“We are not section eight housing,” said Michael Goss, Development Director at LDG. “People instantly think ‘Oh, affordable housing. You're section eight, people that are on the government dole.' But that's not really the case.”

LDG development, a Louisville company ranked as the nation’s top developer for affordable housing, is building Bristol Bluff. It's the same company fighting to move forward on Prospect Cove, an affordable senior housing complex in east Louisville. That project is still held up in a lawsuit between LDG and the city.

And like Prospect Cove, Bristol Bluff also started with controversy. City leaders tried to stop it when the plan was proposed a decade ago. Louisville Metro Councilman Stuart Benson said it's because of the location.

“We lost by one vote,” Benson said. “We need amenities. We want to make sure we don't put a person behind the 8 ball ... help them out."

Benson said it's too far from a bus line and a grocery store, but the plan is moving forward, and the two-and three-bedroom apartments will soon start leasing at Bristol Bluff for between $750 dollars and $1,150 a month.

“All of our developments, we try to make them amenity rich,” Gross said.

The complex’s clubhouse will be finished in August, and leasing for the first apartment building will start in June with September move-in date. The project should all be completed by February.

