Bristol Bluff affordable housing apartments in Fern Creek to start leasing in June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

More than 200 affordable housing apartments are going up in Fern Creek near Billtown Road and Gelhaus Lane, just off the Gene Snyder Freeway, a new complex that will be called Bristol Bluff.

Crews are pouring the concrete and the construction timeline is more than half way completed.

Plans for the project will add a right turn lane and replace the traffic lights at the intersection of Billtown Road and Gelhaus Lane. It will also widen Gelhaus Lane so drivers going into the development don't slow down the traffic going straight.

“We are not section eight housing,” said Michael Goss, Development Director at LDG. “People instantly think ‘Oh, affordable housing. You're section eight, people that are on the government dole.' But that's not really the case.”

LDG development, a Louisville company ranked as the nation’s top developer for affordable housing, is building Bristol Bluff. It's the same company fighting to move forward on Prospect Cove, an affordable senior housing complex in east Louisville. That project is still held up in a lawsuit between LDG and the city.

And like Prospect Cove, Bristol Bluff also started with controversy. City leaders tried to stop it when the plan was proposed a decade ago. Louisville Metro Councilman Stuart Benson said it's because of the location.

“We lost by one vote,” Benson said. “We need amenities. We want to make sure we don't put a person behind the 8 ball ... help them out."

Benson said it's too far from a bus line and a grocery store, but the plan is moving forward, and the two-and three-bedroom apartments will soon start leasing at Bristol Bluff for between $750 dollars and $1,150 a month.

“All of our developments, we try to make them amenity rich,” Gross said.

The complex’s clubhouse will be finished in August, and leasing for the first apartment building will start in June with September move-in date. The project should all be completed by February.

